Jane Fonda told Jennifer Lopez she had a 'concern' with Ben Affleck relationship

Jennifer Lopez’s friend Jane Fonda had a “concern” with Lopez’s relationship with husband Ben Affleck, and told her so.

Fonda, who co-starred opposite J. Lo in the 2005 comedy “Monster-in-Law,” appears in the singer and actor’s upcoming Prime Video movie “This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story,” accompanying her new album, “This Is Me ... Now.” Fonda plays a member of the movie’s “zodiac counsel.”

The frank conversation between friends is included in “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” an upcoming documentary project about Lopez and Affleck’s two decade-plus love story. The couple got married in 2023 after first being engaged, and breaking up, in the early aughts.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda tells Lopez in the documentary, according to Variety and verified by TODAY.com. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda attend the Audi celebrates "The King's Speech" awards season party held at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 7, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Lopez then laughs in reply. “That’s just us living our life,” she tells the Oscar winner.

Fonda, who introduced Lopez when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011, also expresses concern in the documentary over photos that appeared to show Affleck looking grumpy while sitting next to Lopez at the 2023 Grammys.

“I got real scared, you know, with all that s--- about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Fonda says.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer puts Fonda at ease, responding, “Nothing! He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’” Affleck poked fun at his own image in a 2024 Super Bowl ad.

Before agreeing to participate in “This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story,” Fonda spoke with Lopez’s manager Benny Medina, according to Variety.

“I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this relationship and this love,” Fonda told Medina. “And the idea of how you present that is so sacrosanct, so important. It should be handled in a way that you aren’t overly flaunting it, so much so that it creates any form of criticism or resentment.”

Though Fonda and Lopez became friends on the set of “Monster-in-Law,” it seems Fonda is still waiting on an apology from the “Jenny from the Block” singer for injuring her during filming.

Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in "Monster-In-Law." Alamy Stock Photo

In the movie, Fonda plays Viola Fields, an overbearing mother who pulls out all the stops to try to prevent her son (Michael Vartan) from marrying his girlfriend Charlie (Lopez).

After tensions between the two hit a crisis point, Charlie confronts Viola.

“I slap her, she slaps me,” Fonda recalled during a March 2023 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“Well, Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow. And she’s never apologized,” Fonda said lightheartedly.

Lopez talked about the slapping scene, calling it “one of the most fun scenes” she’d ever done, in a May 2019 video she shared on YouTube called “Making A Scene: Monster-In-Law.”

“I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way. And really, her character was very much like her and my character at the time was very much like me. I was so afraid of her,” Lopez recalled.

Lopez remembered being “mortified” that her slap injured Fonda.

“I don’t even think we were supposed to slap each other. I just remember afterwards, Jane had a blood blister at the top of her eye. My nail, like went up into her eye,” she said.

Lopez then gave Fonda props for being a “gangsta b----“ and taking the injury like a champ.

“I just love her,” she gushed.