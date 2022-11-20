Jason David Frank, 'Power Rangers' star, dies at 49

Former “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank has died, his manager confirmed. He was 49.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” manager Justine Hunt in a statement. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

The cause and manner of his death have not yet been released.

Frank was best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” television series, which ran for three seasons from 1993 to 1996. According to his IMBd page, Frank’s character appeared in 225 total episodes, more than any other ranger.

Though he began as the popular Green Ranger, Frank’s character transformed into the White Ranger, Red Zeo, and Red Turbo Ranger before returning as the Black Dino Thunder Ranger in 2004. The actor has also starred in both “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers the Movie” in 1995 and “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie” in 1997.

His combat skills didn’t stop on screen. He was an inductee of the World Karate Union Hall of Fame and held an 8th Degree Black Belt. He also owned Rising Sun Karate, a martial arts school.

On Sunday, the term “Rest in Power” was trending on Twitter with a myriad of tweets with loving messages and photos to remember the late childhood hero.

Walter Emanuel Jones, the original Black Ranger, took to Instagram to remember his former co-star, sharing a picture of the “Power Rangers” squad on the red carpet.

“Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank,” he wrote with a prayer hands emoji. “My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”