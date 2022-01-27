Jennie Nguyen says she takes 'full responsibility' for her social media posts after removal from 'Real Housewives'

Jennie Nguyen spoke out on Wednesday after Bravo announced her removal from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” when her offensive social media posts resurfaced.

Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, was alleged to have shared images and text posts describing protesters as “BLM Thugs” and “violent gangs” throughout the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. She also reposted memes in support of “White Lives Matter,” and anti-vaccination content.

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Nguyen said while she had a social media team helping her with her accounts at the time of the offensive posts, she takes "full responsibility" for the content posted.

“I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that [were] helping me," she said. "Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted."

“I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional and it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year.”

Nguyen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. NBCUniversal is the parent company of both Bravo and NBC News.

The 44-year-old former reality star, who said she identifies as a Republican, called the posts "disgusting" and "inappropriate."

“I am very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech to choose and to have an opinion," she said. “I don’t tolerate violence but I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad. I don’t support the brutality with black people or with any race."

Nguyen's comments come one day after Bravo announced her termination.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” the network said in the announcement on Tuesday. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

After the posts resurfaced last week, Nguyen initially apologized in a statement released on Instagram, which read, in part: "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words are."

Other cast members denounced Nguyen on social media.

In an Instagram post, Jen Shah said she was “disappointed” by the “disingenuous apology” Nguyen shared. Shah said she was compelled to “stand up” on behalf of her husband and her children, who are Black; Whitney Rose shared on Instagram that she was "shocked and saddened"; Heather Gay also said on Instagram she was "deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed" in her former cast member's actions; and Meredith Mark said on Twitter that she was "sickened" by Nguyen's "racist" and "prejudicial" posts.

During Monday's episode on his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy," Bravo host Andy Cohen called Nguyen's posts "very upsetting" and "disgusting."