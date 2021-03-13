Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced they are staying together.

After reports circulated Friday that the couple had ended their relationship of four years, multiple sources told NBC News on Saturday that they "are working through some things."

"They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together," sources close to the couple said. "They hit a rough patch yesterday that made them think about what they should do. Yesterday they wondered whether they should move forward. They are sticking together."

Lopez, 51, is currently filming a movie in the Dominican Republic while Rodriguez, 45, is in Miami.

"It's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and Covid, but they are staying together," the sources said. “It’s important to them that they continue to be together.”

Representatives for Lopez and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The celebrity couple has already postponed their wedding twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've talked about that for sure. I mean, at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?" Lopez told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

The Bronx-born Puerto Rican singer and actress added that they tried to "regroup a few months ago," but it was "still not the right time."

Lopez and Rodriguez have been engaged for two years.