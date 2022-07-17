Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Nevada, records show

Superstar celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Saturday, according to a Clark County marriage license.

The couple, who dated and became engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up and spending 17 years apart, rekindled their relationship last year.

The couple received a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on July 16, court records show. The license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who is also identified as Jennifer Affleck.

NBC News has reached out to representatives for Lopez and Affleck for comment on the nuptials.

Lopez and Affleck first met on the set of "Gigli" in 2002, according to Vulture.

They began dating later that year and by November 2002 "Bennifer," as they became known in Hollywood, was engaged.

But in 2004, Lopez announced the couple had split.

The pair would go on to date, and marry, other celebrities during the nearly two decade separation. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Both marriages eventually ended, and Lopez became engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez in 2019 while Affleck dated actress Ana de Armas. Both of those relationships ended in 2021.

On April 8, Lopez announced she and Affleck were, once again, engaged.