Jennifer Lopez shares new details about Ben Affleck wedding, including their kids’ roles

Jennifer Lopez is revealing special details about her and Ben Affleck’s wedding last month.

Lopez recapped the newlyweds’ extravagant wedding weekend in a newsletter sent to her fans on Thursday.

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age,” she wrote. “We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

Lopez previously tied the knot with Marc Anthony in 2004. The two, who divorced in 2014, share 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. She was also previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Affleck wedded Jennifer Garner in 2005. They divorced in 2018 and have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In her newsletter, the “Hustlers” star recalled reading Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke’s book “Letter to a Young Poet.” She said Rilke wrote that loving another person is a challenge. She agreed and explained, “Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”

On August 20, Lopez and Affleck said “I do” at the “Gone Girl” actor’s estate on Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia.

Lopez painted a picturesque scene of her walking down the aisle.

“The sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” she said. “As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh...it was actually happening…”

She then described their reception as a “divinely full-circle” moment.

The singer shared that more than 20 years ago — when the couple first dated in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002 — she and Affleck had spoken about “the perfect wedding love song” in the same Georgia home.

They chose the romantic ballad “True Companion” by Marc Cohn as their song and Lopez asked the musician to perform at the nuptials.

However, Lopez glided down the aisle to Cohn’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” instead because she said it is “a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.”

She continued, “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family.”

Their children were the only guests in the wedding party who were asked to “stand up” for Affleck and Lopez and the couple were honored that they did.

After seeing Violet walk down the aisle and (eventually) hearing “True Companion,” Lopez said, “Life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle.”

The “Argo” director told his bride that watching her walk toward him seemed both implausible and a tangible fantasy.

“And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” she said.

Lopez joked that she would’ve shared the same sentiment if she wasn’t more focused on not tripping over her Ralph Lauren Couture gown.

She added, “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders.”

During the reception, Affleck referenced a line from his 2016 film “Live by Night” in his speech.

“‘This is heaven’,” he told their guests and Lopez. “‘Right Here. We’re in it now.’”

She shared the same feeling. “And I thought...how perfect,” she said.

The Georgia ceremony was their second time professing their love for each other. They had already obtained their marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, in July.

Following their Las Vegas nuptials, Lopez changed her married name to Jennifer Affleck, according to court documents.