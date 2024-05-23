Jennifer Lopez shuts down question about her marriage to Ben Affleck during movie press tour

Jennifer Lopez quickly shut down a question about her marriage to Ben Affleck while promoting her movie “Atlas” this week.

The megastar appeared unfazed at the press event in Mexico City on Wednesday when asked about reports that the pair were rumored to be living separately.

During a question-and-answer session, the singer was asked by someone in the crowd: “Your divorce with Ben Affleck is real? What is the truth?” according to a video shared on X by Glamour México y Latinoamérica.

Lopez was onstage with co-star Simu Liu, who quickly intervened by saying: “OK, we’re not doing that.”

Lopez gave the questioner a smile, then leaned in and said: “You know better than that.”

Another video shared on Instagram by El Gordo y La Flaca showed that the interview ended after that question.

The sci-fi film “Atlas,” which is set to release Friday on Netflix, stars Lopez, Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Lana Parrilla.

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged in the early 2000s but broke up and spent 17 years apart, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.