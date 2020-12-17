Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett actor in original 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies at 75

Veteran British actor Jeremy Bulloch, best known for originally playing the character of Boba Fett in the "Star Wars" films, died on Thursday following a lengthy bout with Parkinson's disease, his agents said.

The 75-year-old actor died at St George's Hospital in the Tooting district of London.

"He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family," agent Kelly Andrews said in a statement. "He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and ten grandchildren and they will miss him terribly."

His long career included credits for "The Spy Who Loved Me" in 1977, "Summer Holiday" in 1963 and the "Doctor Who" TV series between from 1965 to 1974.

But he'll be remembered around the galaxy for playing feared bounty hunter Boba Fett in a number of the "Star Wars" movies.

In 2018, Bulloch told "Star Wars" devotees that he'd have "hang up the Fett helmet" and stop attending fan gatherings, presumably for health considerations.

"It has not been an easy decision to make," he said in a 2018 statement. "In 1979 I was called onto the set of Empire Strikes Back to play Boba Fett, and since that day it has changed the entire direction of my life in such a wonderful way. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to inspire so many generations of Star Wars fans."

