Jeremy Renner was run over by his own plow after trying to get car out of snow

Actor Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snow plow while moving snow near his home near Reno, Nevada.

Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in Disney's Marvel superhero franchise, was struck Sunday morning, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday. The incident happened while the actor was trying clear his own car, driven by a family member, from the snow.

"There was about three feet that we just received on top of whatever else they'd received prior to this big snowstorm, but three feet of fresh snow," Balaam said.

The road Renner was clearing was described by the sheriff as a private road, not maintained by the county.

Renner used his own plow, described as a PistenBully that weighs more than 14,000 pounds, to extract the car from the snow. He went to speak to his family member when the machine began to roll, according to Balaam.

"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat ...it's at this point that Mr. Renner was run over," Balaam said.

Neighbors came to assist and offer first aid as they awaited first responders. Officials received the call about 8:50 a.m. but were not able to reach Renner for another 40 minutes because of the weather conditions impacting traffic.

The actor was air-flighted to a nearby hospital and placed in intensive care.

Renner underwent surgery Sunday evening for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his spokesman said Monday.

He posted what appeared to be a selfie Tuesday night from his hospital bed thanking fans for their support.

"Thank you all for your kind words," Renner captioned the post. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Balaam described Renner as a "great neighbor" who often cleared the roads for others after snowstorms and was a beloved member of the community.

"Throughout the community, he has been very generous," Balaam said. "And he's one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time, you don't know that he's doing it."

Renner often posts to his social media from his home near Lake Tahoe, including a video from November where he appeared to drive a Jeep Wrangler in the snow.

"Monday morning Pre winter preparation couldn’t be more fun," he captioned the clip on Instagram.

He is a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner is also starring in the "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series that is slated to return for its second season next week.