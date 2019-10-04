Breaking News Emails
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, of the MTV series "Jersey Shore," was arrested early Friday on suspicion of kidnapping in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police said.
Los Angeles police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told NBC News.
Ortiz-Magro, 33, was involved in a physical altercation with a female, whose identity has not been released, the spokesman said. A child was at the scene but was unharmed.
The reality television star was tased and taken to a local hospital. He was charged with kidnapping and released on $100,000 bail, according to police.
Ortiz-Magro has a young daughter with Jen Harley who was arrested earlier this year and charged with domestic violence.