Jesse Williams memes populate Twitter after nude Broadway images surface

The internet is pining over Jesse Williams after an audience member leaked a nude video of the actor in the Broadway show, "Take Me Out."

The play, written by Richard Greenberg, focusses on the coming out story of Darren Lemming (Williams), a gay, bi-racial professional baseball player. The Broadway theater requires audience members to keep their cellphones in locked cases until the end of the show, according to its website.

The leaked footage, which showed a full frontal, shower scene of Williams, surfaced on Twitter on Monday — the same day the 40-year-old actor received a Tony nomination for best performance by a featured actor in a play.

On social media, many immediately began discussing the leak.

"Driving to NY to see Jesse Williams on Broadway as we speak," one person tweeted.

Another person tweeted: "goodnight to Jesse Williams, and Jesse Williams only."

"i guess we all going to the jesse williams play!" wrote another.

Williams, who did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment, talked about the nudity scene in the play during Monday’s episode on “Watch What Happens Live After Show.”

“It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a body” Williams told host Andy Cohen. “I just have to not make it that big a deal.”