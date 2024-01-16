Jimmie Johnson thanks fans for support after nephew, in-laws killed in apparent murder-suicide

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson gave an update on how his family is faring after a tragedy last year in which his in-laws and nephew were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

Johnson, 48, spoke on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Jan. 16 in his first comments about his family’s loss since he posted on Instagram about it in July 2023.

“First and foremost, thank you for the support,” Johnson said. “Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that’s helped us through this incredibly difficult time.

“We’re managing the best we can, and that’s really all you can do, so thank you for the support and the continued support.”

The Muskogee Police Department identified the victims as Jack Janway, 69; his wife, Terry Lynn Janway, 68; and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway, per a press release in June 2023.

Before the interview on the 3rd hour of TODAY, Johnson had previously released a statement on his Instagram page July 28, 2023.

Jimmie Johnson, 48, spoke on the 3rd hour of TODAY on Tuesday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“Our family is devastated by the profound loss of (Terry) Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway,” Johnson’s statement read. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion.”

Johnson and wife Chandra Janway have been married since 2004. The couple are parents to two daughters.

At the time of the shooting, police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin told NBC News that Terry Janway was the “suspect” in the attack.

On July 28, 2023, Hamlin confirmed that Terry Janway had gone by her middle name, Lynn, and told TODAY.com there were no updates in the case that she could share publicly.

On June 26, 2023, at approximately 9:05 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a female caller who said that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun, and then she hung up, per the Muskogee PD. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person laying in the hallway in the front door before hearing another gunshot further inside the house. While searching the house, they found two more bodies.

Following the deaths, the seven-time champion’s team withdrew the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from the NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the Legacy Motor Club tweeted on June 27.

Additionally, that same day, NASCAR also released a statement: “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Amid his comments about the tragedy on the 3rd hour of TODAY, Johnson also reflected on some uplifting news. He is set to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte on Jan. 19.

“I knew the day was coming, and I’m very grateful for the success I’ve had in the car, but it’s been so fun to lean into this experience and to share this moment with so many that helped me get here,” he said on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Johnson, who is retired from racing a full NASCAR Cup Series schedule, will compete at the Daytona 500 and eight other races this season.