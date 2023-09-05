Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner, says their marriage is 'irretrievably broken'

Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife, actor Sophie Turner, on Tuesday, stating that the marriage is "irretrievably broken."

The petition, exclusively obtained by NBC's "TODAY," was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida, where the couple recently sold their home. Jonas' filing also says that it's in the best interest of their two children that he and Turner "have shared parental responsibility."

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jonas and Turner agreed to a prenuptial agreement in April 2019, which Jonas is requesting the court uphold, according to the filing.

News of a rift between the pop star and the "Game of Thrones" star first began over the holiday weekend, when it was reported that Jonas was consulting with divorce attorneys. Fans of the couple expressed shock online as the pair have rarely shared information about their relationship, but appeared to be doing well based on social media posts and public appearances.

Turner was seen with Jonas at the opening of the Jonas Brothers' tour last month at Yankees Stadium, and fans noted that Jonas wore his wedding ring on stage in Austin, Texas, after rumors of their split.

The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2019 and then had an intimate ceremony a month later at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France. Turner gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020 and their second child was born two years later.