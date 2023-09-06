Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner say they have 'mutually decided to amicably end' their marriage

Singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner released joint statements Wednesday announcing their split, one day after news broke that the pop star had filed for divorce.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they said.

Jonas and Turner, who married in 2019 and share two children together, posted the statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

NBC's "TODAY" show exclusively obtained Jonas' divorce petition Tuesday. He said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and said it would be in the best interest of their children if he and Turner "have shared parental responsibility."

He also asked the court to uphold a prenuptial agreement, according to the petition.

Rumors that Jonas and Turner were having marital issues began over the holiday weekend following reports that he was consulting with divorce attorneys. Fans were stunned by the reports because the couple seemed to be doing well based on recent public appearances and social media posts. Just last month, Turner supported Jonas at the opening of the Jonas Brothers' tour at Yankee Stadium. Some fans also pointed out that Jonas had his wedding ring on during a show Sunday in Austin, Texas.

The Jonas Brothers' singer and "Game of Thrones" star eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. They had an intimate wedding ceremony a month later at Château de Tourreau in the south of France. The following year, in July 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa. Turner gave birth to their second child in 2022. The notoriously private pair have not revealed the name of their second child.