John Mayer stops LA concert to help woman with medical issue

John Mayer stopped his performance on Wednesday after he noticed a fan in the audience possibly faint.

The moment, which was tweeted by a handful of reporters at the concert, occurred during his concert for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

As he began to perform his 2006 song "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," Mayer stopped singing and requested his band to immediately halt the music.

“Is she conscious? Give me a thumbs-up if she’s alert,” Mayer asked attendees, according to video shared on Twitter. “I’m gonna step off the stage for a second."

At some point shortly after returning to the stage, Mayer told the crowd: “Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I’m told she waved goodbye, so she’s OK."

“The system works, thank you very much,” he added.

Mayer resumed playing with his other hit, "Waiting on the World to Change."

A spokesperson for Mayer and SiriusXM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The concert, hosted by Andy Cohen, is expected to air on Pandora Live on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.