John Travolta posts tribute to ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton-John

In the wake of Olivia Newton-John’s death, her “Grease” co-star John Travolta recalled her impact on his life.

Travolta, 68, shared a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption responding to the news that the 73-year-old Australian actor had died.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” he wrote. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Travolta played the part of Danny Zuko in the 1978 musical film alongside Newton-John, who played Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson. Together, they sang famous duets like “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.”

Travolta signed off his Instagram caption with a reference to his famous “Grease” character: “Your Danny, your John!”