Johnny Depp working with Al Pacino in first directorial job after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp is back in the directors chair — complete with his big signature hats — for the first time in decades.

Depp is directing the film “Modi,” with Al Pacino playing a supporting role as real-life French art collector Maurice Gangnat.

The film is Depp’s first time directing since the 1997 feature “The Brave,” as well as his first major project after his 2022 legal dispute with Amber Heard.

Per the press release, “Modi” follows “the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in a 48-hour whirlwhind, capturing a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I."

"On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians," the release says. "The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

Depp cited Pacino’s involvement as a key reason he joined the project.

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of ‘Modi’ has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp said in a statement. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity."

"To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project," Depp wrote. "‘Modi’ is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world.”

The cast also includes Riccardo Scamarcio, Antonia Desplat, Stephen Graham, Bruno Gouery, Ryan McParland, Luisa Ranieri and Sally Phillips. The film is produced by Depp’s European production company IN.2, with producer Barry Navidi.