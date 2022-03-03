Joy Behar cites Bob Saget after fall on ‘The View’ set: ‘If you hit your head ... go to the doctor’

“The View” host Joy Behar used her "klutz" moment falling onstage Thursday to share an important message to viewers.

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said, referring to the late comedian, who medical examiners determined died of head trauma last month.

“If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor," she said. "Because that will kill you.”

During Thursday's incident, the show's three other co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg rushed to help Behar.

"Let me tell you these chair are dangerous,” Hostin said.

“These chairs move ... you touch it, and you’re on the ground," Goldberg added.

“25 years that has never happened! Who do I sue?” Behar, 79, joked.

Audience members cheered for Behar, saying "We love you, Joy!"

A spokesperson for Behar and “The View” did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

“I keep getting texts from people saying, ‘That’s a viral moment, you’ll be on Page Six," Behar said during the episode. "That’s all the people really care about."

“But I fall all the time,” Behar added, reassuring viewers she's not injured. “I’m a klutz!”