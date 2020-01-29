Juice WRLD's family will release posthumous music

The family and team of Jarad Anthony Higgins, known by his stage name Juice WRLD, plans to share some of the late rapper's unreleased music.
"We plan to honor Juice's talents, his spirit and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing," the family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday.
A rising Chicago-area rapper, Higgins hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last year with the studio album "Death Race for Love." He was signed to Interscope Records and was considered at the forefront of the emo rap scene.
Higgins, 21, died after what police called a "medical emergency" at Midway Airport in Chicago in December. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said at the time that it needed to run more tests to determine the cause of death, but last week the office announced that he died from oxycodone and codeine toxicity.
"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice," the family wrote. "You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever."
Higgins is featured on Eminem's new single, "Godzilla," which recently hit the Hot 100 Billboard chart at No. 3.
His family is not the only estate to release posthumous music as of late. Mac Miller's estate released a 12-track posthumous album titled "Circles" on Jan. 17, which fans called a means of "closure." Miller, 26, was discovered unresponsive in his Los Angeles home in September 2018. His death was ruled an accidental overdose of cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl.