Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault in ski crash trial, jury decides

A jury sided with actor Gwyneth Paltrow on Thursday, deciding she was not at fault for a 2016 ski accident with a retired Utah optometrist who sustained broken ribs and a concussion after the fall.

Terry Sanderson filed a $300,000 lawsuit against Paltrow, alleging that reckless skiing caused her to run into him from behind on Feb. 26, 2016, at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort. The collision left Sanderson with four broken ribs, a concussion and lasting brain damage that impacted his daily life and personal relationships, he said.

The jury, who began deliberations earlier in the afternoon, agreed that Sanderson was in fact at fault for the crash, not Paltrow.

Paltrow countersued for $1, as well as her legal fees, insisting that she did not run into Sanderson.

Paltrow told the court that it was Sanderson who was at fault for the collision. She testified that she initially believed she was being assaulted when a man came up behind her, put his skis between hers, and groaned.

“Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on the ski slope, and that is the truth,” Paltrow testified.

The Oscar-winner also disputed the account of Sanderson’s witness Craig Ramon, who was with a meetup group Sanderson organized to ski that day. Ramon is the only person who says they witnessed the accident, testifying that he was about 35 feet behind Paltrow and Sanderson.

Ramon told the court he heard a scream and then a few seconds later saw Paltrow slam into Sanderson from behind. He said Sanderson was briefly unconscious and facedown in the snow after the accident. Ramon testified that Paltrow left the scene after about four minutes without identifying herself or waiting to see if Sanderson was alright.

Paltrow denied the allegations from Ramon, calling his reliability into question.

“He said he was 40 feet away and colorblind,” Paltrow said. “I don’t know how he can be positive about what he saw, especially with how much he changed his story.”

Paltrow also denied leaving the accident before Sanderson informed the group that he was fine, and said that the instructor handled the situation on her behalf. The instructor filed a report and shared her information following the report, she said.

The report filed by the instructor from that day said a male skier hit Paltrow.

Following the accident, Paltrow had lunch with her two children and now-husband before bowing out of the rest of the ski day because of a sore knee. Her children, Apple and Moses Martin, testified that their mother was shaken after the accident and told them Sanderson had run into her.

Apple Martin, who is now 18 but was 12 at the time, testified that although she didn’t see the accident she recalled her mother being in a “state of shock” that day.

Sanderson, 76, alleged the accident left him with a traumatic brain injury that has impaired his cognitive functions in a way that has negatively impacted his day-to-day life and personal relationships. Paltrow’s attorneys attributed Sanderson’s decline to preexisting medical conditions and aging, and called medical experts to the stand to support their assertions.

Paltrow’s attorneys also brought up previous failed relationships and a deposition from one of Sanderson’s daughters, who appears estranged from her father, to dispute the idea that a brain injury is the sole cause of his strained personal life.