Jussie Smollett's brother claims the actor is in a 'psych ward' in jail

Jussie Smollett's brother posted to Instagram on Saturday, claiming the actor was being held in a "psych ward" while incarcerated.

Jocqui Smollett posted to the actor's account, which is currently being run by his family, to share the news with his followers.

"So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at Cook County Jail. What's very concerning is there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he's at risk of self-harm," Jocqui Smollett said in the Instagram video.

He went on to say that his brother is no at risk of causing harm to himself.

"He is very stable. He is very strong. He is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that has ultimately has been put up against him," Jocqui Smollett said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment made by NBC News about Jussie Smollett's status.

Jocqui Smollet went on to thank Jussie's supporters, encouraging them to share facts about his case on social media, and professed that his brother is innocent.

Smollett, 39, was found guilty of five of the six charges against him, including felony disorderly conduct. He was found not guilty of aggravated battery.

The charges all stemmed from a January 2019 report where Smollett alleged that he had been brutally assaulted in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

The actor, who is Black and gay, said two men punched him, kicked him, used racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical in his face, and wrapped a noose around his neck.

The police investigation led to the arrests of brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, but they were released. Smollett was then arrested on Feb. 21, 2019.

Authorities said at the time that Smollett had recruited the brothers to stage an attack in order to advance his career, a claim the actor denies.

Last month, Smollett filed paperwork seeking a new trial.

Smollett's siblings have continued to defend their brother, despite the guilty verdicts.

His sister, actress Jurnee Smollett, wrote on Instagram that her brother is innocent and he should be released from jail.

“Jussie is innocent. And…you don’t have to believe in his innocence to believe he should be free," she wrote.