Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 25, 2019, 11:16 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Singer Justin Bieber announced to fans that he is stepping away from making new music in order to work on "deep rooted issues" and his marriage with model Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber, 25, revealed the information on his Instagram account on Monday in response to questions about when he will be making a new album. The pop star, who began his professional career more than a decade ago, said he realized he was emotionally unable to give "a lively energetic fun light concert" at the end of his last tour.

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Bieber said in his post.

Bieber also said in his post Monday that he "will come with a kick ass album ASAP" once he focuses on his health and his family.

Since Bieber first rose to fame in 2009, he has released four studio albums and won one Grammy award. The young singer began posting his music on YouTube when he was 12 and was signed to a label by age 13.

Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin in a courthouse wedding in September last year. The two were featured on the cover of Vogue's March issue where Bieber spoke openly about his belief in God and his marriage.

Not long after the cover story was revealed in February, Bieber posted on his Instagram to say he was "struggling."

He told fans he was feeling disconnected and asked for their prayers in a March 10 post.

"I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me," Bieber said earlier this month. "God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks."