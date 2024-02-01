Justin Timberlake says he's sorry 'to absolutely ... nobody' days after Britney Spears apologized for book comments

Justin Timberlake told a New York City audience he'd "like to take this opportunity to apologize — to absolutely f---ing nobody,” just days after Britney Spears said she was sorry about comments from her book.

Timberlake is seen on video issuing the profane non-apology to the Irving Plaza crowd on Wednesday night before singing the 2013 hit "Holy Grail," a Jay-Z track he is featured on.

His statement comes after Spears shared a post Sunday on Instagram appearing to patch up any tensions with Timberlake.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote.

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' it is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? PS 'Sanctified' is wow too," Spears added, referencing the video she shared of Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon performing on "The Tonight Show."

Spears was 17 when she started dating Timberlake in 1999, and the couple were together until 2002. In her memoir, "The Woman in Me," the singer revealed she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Timberlake.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2002. Kevin Winter / Getty Images file

The former NSYNC member is reigniting backlash from the Britney Spears fan base over his comments on Wednesday. Many fans are taking to social media to express their disaffection with the star.

"He is such a pompous d-----b--, even after Britney was kind to him & apologized without actually needing to. #RespectBritney," one user wrote on X.

"@jtimberlake you're pathetic, bullying Britney is what you did to build your career, cuz otherwise without her you wouldn't have one & you still continue to do it. #canceljustintimberlake," wrote another user on the platform.

Spears fans are already credited for helping her 2011 song "Selfish" overtake Timberlake's new song of the same title on the iTunes charts by Friday.

Representatives for Spears and Timberlake did not immediately respond to NBC News requests for comment.

Timberlake performed everything from old hits to music from his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," releasing in March. Fans even celebrated the star's birthday as his wife, Jessica Biel, came on stage with a cake.

Timberlake will be on his first world tour in five years to promote his sixth studio album. The tour kicks off on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada.