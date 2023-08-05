Who is Kai Cenat, the Twitch streamer who sparked pandemonium in New York City with a gaming giveaway?

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat hosted a game console giveaway Friday afternoon in New York City’s Union Square Park. The massive turnout of thousands of young people sowed chaos, with dozens of arrests after people threw fireworks, paint cans and other items.

Video from the scene showed fans clinging onto Cenat’s moving vehicle, and police said he was removed from the area for his safety.

Cenate, 21, is currently in custody. Police said they are reviewing potential charges including counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

As videos from the failed giveaway circulate on social media, here's what to know about the streamer who drew the large crowd.

Who is Kai Cenat?

The Bronx native who currently resides in Atlanta is one of the most-subscribed streamers of all time on the Twitch platform.

Cenat got his social media start in 2018 on YouTube, where he posted reaction videos, vlogs and skits. He now has over 6 million followers on his Twitch account.

Cenat's Twitch live streams feature him regularly talking directly to the “chat,” his viewers, gaming, and reacting emphatically to viral videos or new music releases.

In February, Cenat streamed 24/7 nonstop for 30 days in a row.

His viral social media stunts and humorous behavior have made him a favorite among Black celebrities and the hip-hop world. Rappers including Ice Spice, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage have streamed with Cenat.

In one viral clip of his live stream, Cenat shows himself speaking to Drake on FaceTime.

The rising social media star has also influenced the lexicon of many young people by popularizing the term, “rizz,” or, in other words, one’s ability to seduce or flirt with others.

Diversity in the streaming world

In 2021, he joined forces with AMP, “Any Means Possible,” a collective of other Black content creators. Their channel puts an unbridled spin on familiar concepts such as a rap cypher, a “Dancing with the Stars” rendition, a dating video in the spirit of “The Bachelorette,” and a “Fear Factor” challenge video.

In an interview with Complex, Cenat addressed a lack of diversity in the streaming world.

“There’s a couple of Black streamers, they just aren’t as big as the white streamers,” he said in the profile. “With me personally, I was bringing a crazy light to the culture by being on the platform and dominating and doing everything I had to do.”

Clashes with Twitch

Although he is one of Twitch’s more established stars, he has clashed with the platform in the past. On five separate occasions, he has been temporarily banned for reasons ranging from showing explicit content and passing out on stream after eating marijuana edibles.

Despite disagreeing with Twitch’s ban decisions at the time and threatening to leave the platform, Cenat continues to stream frequently. His ascent has seen him win accolades such as “Streamer of the Year” during the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards.

In the Complex interview, he praised his loyal fanbase.

“I’ve known people in my chat that’s been watching me from two years ago and they still watch me today and they still get entertained,” he said.

“As long as I’m able to entertain people and make them happy, that’s the best thing ever.”