Which Kansas City Chiefs games could Taylor Swift attend during the 2024 season?

The NFL announcing its 2024 regular-season schedule has many Swifties wondering if Taylor Swift is available to attend Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, again.
With the release of the league schedule on Wednesday, there’s a possibility that Swift will be available to attend several Chiefs games this fall even though she is on the road with her Eras Tour until December.
Swift attended more than a dozen Chiefs games last season. Most famously, she flew from her “Eras Tour” stop in Tokyo to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl, where she saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Feb. 11.
The Chiefs’ 2024 season opener is Sept. 5, while Swift’s first fall concert is set for Oct. 18.
What is the Kansas City Chiefs’ schedule for the 2024 season?
Sept. 5: at home vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 15: at home vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 22: on the road vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sept. 29: on the road vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Oct. 7: at home vs. New Orleans Saints
Oct. 20: on the road vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oct. 27: on the road vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Nov. 4: at home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov. 10: at home vs. Denver Broncos
Nov. 17: on the road vs. Buffalo Bills
Nov. 24: on the road vs. Carolina Panthers
Nov. 29: at home vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Dec. 8: at home vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Dec. 15: on the road vs. Cleveland Browns
Dec. 21: at home vs. Houston Texans
Dec. 25: on the road vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TBD: on the road vs. Denver Broncos
What are Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ dates for fall 2024?
Swift has concerts scheduled on the dates of three Chiefs games: Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Dec. 8.
Here’s her full fall 2024 schedule.
Oct. 18: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
Oct. 19: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
Oct. 20: Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
Oct. 25: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
Oct. 26: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
Oct. 27: New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
Nov. 1: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
Nov. 2: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
Nov. 3: Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
Nov. 14: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
Nov. 15: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
Nov. 16: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
Nov. 21: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
Nov. 22: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
Nov. 23: Toronto, Canada — Rogers Centre
Dec. 6: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place
Dec. 7: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place
Dec. 8: Vancouver, Canada — BC Place
Which Chiefs games are not on Taylor Swift tour dates?
Sept. 5: at home vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sept. 15: at home vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sept. 22: on the road vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sept. 29: on the road vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Oct. 7: at home vs. New Orleans Saints
Nov. 4: at home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov. 10: at home vs. Denver Broncos
Nov. 17: on the road vs. Buffalo Bills
Nov. 24: on the road vs. Carolina Panthers
Nov. 29: at home vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Dec. 15: on the road vs. Cleveland Browns
Dec. 21: at home vs. Houston Texans
Dec. 25: on the road vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
TBD: on the road vs. Denver Broncos