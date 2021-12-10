Kanye West pleads for Kim Kardashian to 'run right back' to him

Kanye West made a public plea to reunite with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, during a benefit concert with rapper Drake on Thursday evening.

The show, West's first headline in five years, took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and was broadcasted live on Amazon Prime Video.

The "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert was intended to raise awareness of the campaign for prison and sentencing reform, particularly for Hoover's case.

Hoover, the co-founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, was convicted of murder in 1973 and was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in state prison, NBC Los Angeles reported.

During the benefit concert, West performed multiple hits, including his song "Runaway" — which he used as an opportunity to publicly declare that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife.

"I need you to run right back to me," West rapped in the song's new outro. "More specifically, Kimberly."

His words prompted a strong cheer from the crowd.

In February, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, her husband of nearly seven years, with whom she has four children.

Kardashian has reportedly been dating "SNL" actor Pete Davidson since November.