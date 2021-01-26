Keira Knightley rules out doing any more nude scenes directed by men

Keira Knightley said she's no longer interested in acting in nude scenes staged by a male director, expressing her discomfort with shooting intimate narratives that appeal to men.

While Knightley has performed in such scenes in the past, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Misbehaviour" actor said in a recent interview that she added a no-nudity clause to her contract in an effort to combat the "male gaze" — the concept of sexually objectifying women — and partly as a result of having two children.

Knightley said that actors often times have a limited amount of power when filming and called for more representation behind the scenes as well on screen.

"I don't have an absolute ban [on shooting nude scenes], but I kind of do with men," said Knightley. The British actress said she would be interested in filming nude scenes about female life experiences and body acceptance, but under a woman's direction.

"If it was about motherhood, literally about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know ... and it's changed in ways that are unfathomable to you before you become a mother — then, yeah, I'd totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that," she said.

The actor added, "I don't want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up, and everybody is grunting. I'm not interested in doing that."

Knightley said that she understands the need for certain films to include sex scenes, but said directors just need "somebody to look hot."

"You can use somebody else because I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now," Knightley said. "And I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked."