Kevin Hart in wheelchair after racing former NFL star, tore abdomen and hip muscles

Kevin Hart is temporarily in a wheelchair as he heals from injuries that occurred during what was supposed to be a friendly race against a former NFL star.

The 44-year-old comedian posted the news on Instagram Aug. 23, saying he currently can’t walk due to tearing his lower abdomen as well as muscles in his hip and thigh. Hart shared a video explaining how he recently raced 34-year-old Stevan Ridley, who is a former running back for the New England Patriots. The clip now has more than 5 million views.

Hart said it wasn’t the race itself, a 40-yard dash, that lead to his injuries, but rather the fact that he attempted it in his 40s.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he said. “To all my men, women out there who are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair,” he emphasized, showing it to the camera.

“Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my a-- down,” he said, referencing the race.

Hart said he and Ridley raced to settle a debate of who is faster.

“We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s---,” he said.

“I can’t walk,” he continued, adding, “This is 44.”

In the video, Hart seemingly addressed his son and said they won’t be racing anytime soon.

“You just lost every opportunity of me going to race you anytime soon. It’s over,” Hart said.

He then questioned why he raced in the first place.

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race?” Hart asked.

“It is what it is. This is life,” he concluded, wheeling off.

Ridley shared Hart’s video on his story and made light of the situation before wishing him well.

“I saw @tombrady do it at your age so I figured you had the juice too big bro! 😂” he wrote in an Instagram story. “My bad @kevinhart4real! Heal up and keep making us all laugh!”

The comments section of Hart’s video erupted with both skepticism, sympathies and giggles.

“Nah , all that off a 40 is crazy 😂😂” TikTok food critic Keith Lee, 27, wrote.

“(I) tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match,” Dwayne Johnson, 51, said. “True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine 😂Heal up 💪🏾”

“Getting older is REAL!!” Will Smith, 54, agreed. “Heal Up, Kev!!”