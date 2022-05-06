Kevin Samuels, YouTuber with 1.4M subscribers, has died, his mother says

Kevin Samuels, a YouTuber who became known for his controversial relationship advice, has died, his mother confirmed to NBC News.

Rumors of his death first circulated on social media Thursday night.

His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, declined to release details about what happened. She said she learned of her son's death from social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she said in a phone call on Friday. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to an apartment on East Paces Ferry Road NE on Thursday morning "regarding a person injured." By the time police arrived, first responders were performing CPR on an unresponsive man later identified as Samuels.

A woman in the apartment told officers that Samuels had complained about chest pain and that she attempted to help him but he fell, the police report states. The woman called 911.

Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital, police said. When contacted Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not confirm or deny any information.

Samuels, who described himself as an image consultant, shared YouTube videos to his 1.4 million subscribers discussing topics that included dating and relationships. His views, which many people on social media felt were an attack on Black women, often sparked outrage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.