Kevin Spacey loses arbitration case against 'House of Cards' production company

The company was awarded nearly $31 million — $29.5 million in damages and $1.4 million in attorneys’ fees and costs. 
Kevin Spacey attends his arraignment for sexual assault charges at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass.
By Diana Dasrath and Kalhan Rosenblatt

Actor Kevin Spacey breached his contract with the company that produced the Netflix series "House of Cards," MRC, an arbiter has ruled.

MRC was awarded nearly $31 million — $29.5 million in damages and $1.4 million in attorneys’ fees and costs. 

“The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability," MRC said in a statement.

Spacey was fired from the show in 2017 following multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him.

The ruling was made in October 2020, and Spacey's appeal was denied earlier this month. The ruling became public on Monday when MRC moved to have the ruling confirmed in a Los Angeles court, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Attorneys for Spacey did not immediately return a request for comment.

Spacey, who was an executive producer of the show, had already begun filming season six of "House of Cards" when he was fired. The episodes had to be trashed as the show re-wrote the season.

MRC filed the complaint against Spacey in 2019.

