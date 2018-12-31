Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Doha Madani and Associated Press

A Nantucket judge ruled Kevin Spacey must appear for his arraignment in the sexual assault case against him, according to a court document filed Monday.

Spacey said in his motion that his presence at a Massachusetts courthouse on accusations that he groped a young man would "amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case."

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016. He is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.

Spacey had filed documents with the Nantucket District Court on Monday indicating that he's pleading not guilty and saying he believes he should have been from appearing at his Jan. 7 arraignment.

Spacey's lawyer, Juliane Balliro, said in the documents that his presence in court would only "heighten prejudicial media interest in the case" and increase the risk of contaminating a jury pool.