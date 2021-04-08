Khloe Kardashian says judgment over her body is 'almost unbearable'

Khloé Kardashian shared with her social media followers "unretouched and unfiltered" videos of her body along with a lengthy note on body positivity after an unauthorized bikini picture was posted online.

In one clip, the 36-year-old reality television star is seen wearing only underwear as she films herself in front of a mirror. In a second video, she lifts her sweatshirt up to show off her flat, toned stomach.

The videos came in response to Kardashian's team requesting for photos to be removed from social media that showed her apparently makeup-free and in a bikini.

The mother of one said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she thought the photo was "beautiful" but told her followers that she has every right to ask for an unflattering picture that "doesn't capture your body the way it is" to not be shared with the world.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she wrote.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star went on to list some of the unkind comments that have been made about her appearance: " 'Khloé is the fat sister.' 'Khloé is the ugly sister.' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' "

Kardashian said a lot of times people dismiss her feelings because she comes from a life of privilege and is on a reality show.

"I'm of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human," she said. "I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness."

She said it's "almost unbearable" to live up to the standards the public has put on her.

"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all," she wrote on Instagram.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

Kardashian ended her post by offering words of encouragement to others who may feel the same pressure: "Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."