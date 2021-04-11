Kid Cudi wore a dress on 'SNL' in a tribute to Kurt Cobain

Singer and rapper Kid Cudi wore a floral dress designed by the label Off White during a performance on 'Saturday Night Live' and confirmed Sunday afternoon that the garment was a tribute to Kurt Cobain.

Kid Cudi, 37, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, tweeted that Off White CEO Virgil Abloh created the dress for him with a tribute to Cobain in mind.

"Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f----- genius!! Love you man we did it!!!" Kid Cudi wrote.

Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021

Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi's performance, on April 10, fell on the same week as the anniversary of Cobain's death at age 27. The Nirvana singer and songwriter died by suicide on April 5, 1994.

The dress resembled one worn by Cobain when he appeared on the cover of "The Face" magazine in 1993, according to People.

Cudi wore the ankle-length dress during a performance of his song "Sad People" on the show. During his other performance of his song "Tequila Shots," he wore a cardigan that bore a striking resemblance to one worn by Cobain during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York concert.

In addition to his tributes to Cobain, Kid Cudi wore a shirt during the performance of "Tequila Shots" in memory of Chris Farley, the 'SNL' cast member who died in 1997.

Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. During a time that it was popular to shame things that went against society’s idea of normal, Kurt embraced them and advocated for them. Kid Cudi paid homage by doing the same thing. I truly LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/KD94wQ8ROe — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) April 11, 2021

Kid Cudi's #SNL tribute to Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley 🌼💚🥺 pic.twitter.com/l956TaeEDZ — Shan (@midnitemogwai) April 11, 2021

In a follow up tweet, Kid Cudi said he is working on a collaboration with Abloh's Off White and that the dress would be included in the collection.

"Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!!" Cudi wrote.

Following his performance on Saturday night, fans and critics praised Kid Cudi's tribute to Cobain, sharing side-by-sides of the pair.

"Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. During a time that it was popular to shame things that went against society’s idea of normal, Kurt embraced them and advocated for them. Kid Cudi paid homage by doing the same thing. I truly LOVE to see it," one person tweeted.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.