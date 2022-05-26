Kim Kardashian calls for stricter gun laws following Uvalde shooting

Kim Kardashian called on lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

"I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children," Kardashian wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread on Wednesday, adding that "there is no excuse and no justification for what happened."

The entrepreneur and reality TV star said that semi automatic weapons and assault weapons, which she described as "weapons of war," should be banned.

Kardashian, a mother of four who is studying to become a lawyer, said that these weapons have one purpose: “They are sophisticated weapons, designed to kill.”

“The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world.”

She also said she believes the age to purchase a weapon should be raised. She acknowledged that mental health, racism, hatred and a host of other issues are factors in mass shootings and gun violence, and that more could be done to alleviate some of those issues.

However, she said, the thing lawmakers can do now to create change is adjust who can access guns.

"There are of course people over 21 who buy guns to cause harm, and other mass shootings in recent years have been carried out by people over 21, but if we increase legal age to purchase, coupled with a ban on assault weapons, we can without a doubt reduce the number of senseless tragedies and save children’s lives," she wrote.

Kardashian, who is also an advocate for prison reform, said the country can't wait any longer for change.

"We can’t accept it," she wrote. "We can’t have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action."