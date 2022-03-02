Kim Kardashian declared legally single months after filing for divorce from Ye, formerly Kanye West

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted Kim Kardashian's request to be ruled legally single, NBC News has confirmed.

The news, which was first reported by TMZ, comes over a year after Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Ye, formerly Kanye West.

In December, Kardashian filed to be "legally single," which would split divorce proceedings into two parts: the first would settle her legal name and marital status, and the second would determine custody of the couple's four children and financial assets. Ye objected the bifurcation last month.

In a Feb. 25 filing, his attorney also disputed Kardashian’s criticism of his social media posts. "The statement that 'Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation...on social media' is double hearsay," Ye's attorney wrote in a Feb. 25 objection obtained by E! News. "Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation."

During a bifurcation hearing, Kardashian, represented in person by lawyer Laura Wasser, appeared via videoconference. West, who did not attend the hearing, was represented by Samantha Spector.

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment on Wednesday. A representative for Ye did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Ye, 44, and Kardashian, who got married in May 2014, share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Since Kardashian first filed for divorce, Ye has spoken out against his oldest daughter North's TikTok account, prompting Kardashian to respond through a public Instagram story.

Last week, Kardashian said social media posts made by Ye have caused her "emotional distress," according to court documents. She asked the judge to restore her status to a single person to "begin the healing process" and "move forward."

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," Kardashian wrote in the Feb. 23 documents, obtained by NBC News. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

In February, West apologized for "sharing screenshots" of the couple's messages, in which Kardashian appeared to be worried for her boyfriend Pete Davidson's safety because of West's posts, and acknowledged that it "came off as harassing Kim."

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but it at least appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not," Kardashian said in the Feb. 23 court filing. "I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."