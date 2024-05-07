Kim Kardashian explains the Met Gala sweater that's divided her fans

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Kim Kardashian’s 2024 Met Gala sweater is the talk of the town!

On Monday, May 6, Kardashian arrived at the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night draped in a short, gray sweater by John Galliano that covered the top of her Maison Margiela corset dress. As she ascended the stairs on the carpet, Kardashian held her sweater tightly around her shoulders and didn’t take it off while doing interviews and posing for pictures.

On social media, fans said they were confused about Kardashian’s fashion choice.

“GURL!! If you don’t take off that TJ Maxx sweater!” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another said, “I wonder if her dress was damaged and that’s why she wore that ugly cardigan to cover it.”

A third wrote, “For some reason I feel she’s not comfortable in this look. She’s feeling insecure tonight.”

However, Kardashian revealed why she wore the cardigan when she did an interview with Vogue.

The “Kardashians” star explained that she was trying to look like she was in a rush after having “the wildest night” of her life “in a garden.”

“And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work,” she added, laughing about the look she was going for. “My hair is all messed up.”

This year’s Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code for the gala was “The Garden of Time.”

To emulate this look, Kardashian showed off her figure in a tight custom Maison Margiela dress that left fans wondering whether she had gotten some surgery done or not.

“Did she get some ribs removed or what?!” one fan commented about Kardashian’s slim waist in the dress.

Another said, “Girl... slay. But where did you put all your internal organs???”

A third added, “Kimberly where is your torso.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Kardashian has worn a formfitting dress to the Met Gala. In 2019, she dressed in a skin-tight Thierry Mugler gown at the high-fashion event. In a video with Vogue at the time, she explained that the dress was so tight that she could barely sit down.

“I can only half-sit,” she said.

At the big event in 2022, she famously arrived in the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy for his birthday in the 1960s.

She said during an interview on the red carpet that she lost 16 pounds so that she could fit into the dress.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she told Vogue.

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she said.

Registered dietician Frances Largeman-Roth previously told TODAY.com those practices “can trim off water weight,” but they’re “not safe for everyone.”

“Using a sauna suit can lead to dehydration, which could cause an individual to pass out,” she explained. “And these practices are definitely unsafe for anyone with a heart condition or diabetes. If you’re looking to lose weight, work with a registered dietitian to see how you can safely adjust your diet to drop pounds.”