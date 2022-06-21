Kim Kardashian reacts to claim she damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is putting to rest any rumors that she damaged the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore for less than five minutes at the Met Gala last month.

The reality star and beauty mogul addressed the online chatter that the dress had missing crystals and damaged threads after she wore it.

“No, and Ripley’s, we worked together so well,” she said on "TODAY" Tuesday. “There were handlers in gloves that put it on me.”

The owners of the dress, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum, previously shot down those accusations in a blog post last week, writing that Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala “did not cause damage to Marilyn Monroe’s famed ‘Happy Birthday’ dress from 1962.”

Kardashian, 41, also noted that she had the dress on for less than five minutes on the red carpet as she posed for photos alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“It was such a process,” she said. “I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs. I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed right at the top of the stairs.”

Monroe wore the dress while serenading President John F. Kennedy with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” at a 1962 fundraiser. Kardashian felt it was a perfect choice for a Met Gala that had a theme of “Gilded Glamour.”

“I respect her,” she said about Monroe. “I understand how much this dress means to American history, and with the theme being American, I thought, ‘What is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the president of the United States?’”

Earlier this month, Marilyn Monroe historian Scott Fortner, who oversees the Marilyn Monroe Collection, posted what appeared to be before-and-after pics of the dress on Instagram, writing that Kardashian damaged it.

“Without question, the damage is significant,” Fortner wrote.

However, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! officials denied any claims that the dress valued at $10 million was wrecked.

“From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Amanda Joiner, Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, said in a statement.