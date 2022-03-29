Kim Kardashian has apologized for her business advice telling women to work harder, saying her words were "taken out of context."

The 41-year-old reality star landed in hot water following an interview with Variety earlier this month about the family's upcoming Hulu reality TV series, in which she said: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f------ ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her statement sparked a wave of criticism, with some calling the remarks insensitive and hypocritical, pointing to the Kardashian family's privilege.

The line even surfaced at the Oscars where co-host Regina Hall quoted Kardashian, telling best supporting actress nominee Dame Judi Dench, "This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: 'Work harder.' That's what we need you to do."

Kardashian cleared the air in an interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America" Monday.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do," Kardashian said. "That was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

She explained that prior to being asked what advice she'd give to women, she was asked a question that changed her demeanor.

"That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context," she said. "That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

The Skims founder and mother-of-four told host Robin Roberts that "having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success," adding, "you have to really work hard to get there even if it might seem like it's easy."