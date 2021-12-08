Kim Kardashian thanks ex Kanye West during People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian thanked her ex Kanye West for introducing her to fashion while accepting The Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.

“I am honestly so humbled to be here," Kardashian, who got her start as Paris Hilton’s stylist, said. "I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment."

“Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," she added. "And I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people."

The 41-year-old businesswoman filed for divorce from West, her husband of nearly seven years, with whom she has four children, in February.

Kardashian, who rose to fame alongside her family with their E! show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," launched her own shapewear company, Skims, in September 2019. The brand has since exploded in popularity, and earlier this year provided the official underwear, loungewear and pajamas for the American female athletes at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"This is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk," Kardashian said during her speech. "I’m so humbled."

In her speech, she also thanked designer Zac Posen for inviting her to her first Council of Fashion Designers of America Award.

She later tweeted a follow-up thank you to the Balenciaga team "for a year of iconic looks." Balenciaga dressed her most recent Met Gala look (which quickly became meme fodder).

"I meant to include in my speech last night but we ran out of time," she wrote.