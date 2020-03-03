The Knicks call Spike Lee employee entrance dispute 'laughable'

The New York Knicks have responded to Spike Lee's assertion that he is being "harassed" by the team's owner James Dolan with a counter allegation, accusing the Academy Award-winning director of creating "a false controversy to perpetuate drama."
“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance — which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden — is laughable,” the Knicks said in a statement Tuesday. "He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to [Monday] night when they shook hands.”
The statement comes a day after a video of Lee yelling at security in front of an elevator in Madison Square Garden circulated online, leading people to speculate whether Lee had gotten thrown out of the venue where the Knicks were playing the Houston Rockets. In the video, Lee can be heard saying, “I’m staying here. And if you wanna arrest me like Charles Oakley, go the f--- ahead.”
Oakley, a former Knicks player, was forcibly removed from his courtside seat at a 2017 game for yelling at Dolan and scuffling with security guards. He was later arrested by the New York Police Department.
Lee sat through Monday's game, during which the Knicks defeated the Rockets 125-123, but he said he will not attend any more Knicks games for the rest of the season following the altercation.
"I'm coming back next year, but I'm done for the season," Lee said on ESPN's "Hot Take" Tuesday. "I'm done."
Lee added that the Knicks' version of the events were "spin" and that he had been using the same MSG entrance for the 28 years he's had season tickets.
"I wasn't shaking his hand," Lee said of a picture posted by the Knicks' public relations team that appeared to show Lee and Dolan exchanging pleasantries. "In fact, when he came over, I didn't get up right away."
Following Lee's announcement, many came to Lee's defense, saying that the video was "proof" that the director was mistreated by Dolan and that the Knicks were "alienating its last remaining fan."
"When will James Dolan get it? We don’t need the whole story before judging! When you have a reputation of mishandling people that represent the culture of NY basketball, like Charles Oakley," Kendrick Perkins, a retired NBA player turned ESPN analyst, tweeted. "Spike Lee should never have a problem at the Garden. He is the Knicks. It’s inexcusable!"
Some people even tried to recruit Lee — who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and who according to ESPN, has spent approximately $10 million on Knicks tickets over the years — as a superfan of another team.
"This wouldn’t happen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse," wrote Reggie Miller, a retired athlete who played his entire 18-year NBA career with the Indiana Pacers. "Maybe finally time to switch your allegiance Spike."