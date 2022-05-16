Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tie the knot

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married on Sunday, according to a source close to the musician.

The reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to TMZ.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not respond to requests for comment. As of Monday morning, the couple had not posted about the news on their social media accounts.

The news comes just over a month after the couple held what they described as a “practice” wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the Grammys.

In an Instagram post in April, Kardashian shared a series of photos of her and Barker at the chapel, captioned: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license).”

“Practice makes perfect,” she wrote.

The reality TV star and musician announced their engagement over Instagram in October, when Kardashian shared two photos of the couple surrounded by an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach, captioned: “forever @travisbarker.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Kardashian opened up about the relationship. When asked if it's the "center of your storyline" on the new Hulu series, "The Kardashians," the Poosh owner said no.

"No, I definitely hold my relationship really close," she said. "It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."