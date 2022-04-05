Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker hold wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker held a private wedding ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed to NBC News.

The ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, just hours after Barker performed live at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony, Frierson said.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The news was first reported by TMZ.

The couple came dressed in the same clothes they wore to the awards show. They had a marriage license and presented it to the Frierson, he said, adding that he also served as a witness.

The Clark County Clerk’s Office, which is over the Marriage License Bureau in Las Vegas, said it has not issued a marriage license to Kardashian and Barker as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"In Nevada, a couple would be allowed to get married in Las Vegas with a marriage license that was issued by another Nevada county," The Clark County Office of Public Communications said in a statement. "In that scenario, the marriage certificate would be filed with the county that issued the license. Also, in Nevada a couple must have a marriage license before they get married."

At the ceremony, the couple had an entourage of four people, three who were filming and one who provided security, Frierson said.

“They wanted Elvis Presley. I called Elvis and Elvis came and married them,” Frierson said. “They bought roses, got a package, said their vows… they had a bouquet toss.”

The reality TV star and musician announced their engagement over Instagram in October.

In a post shared on Oct. 17, Kardashian shared two photos of the couple surrounded by an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach, captioned: "forever @travisbarker."