Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome first child together

Kourtney Kardashian Barker gave birth this week to her first child with husband Travis Barker, according to two sources close to Kardashian Barker.

Kardashian Barker, who married the Blink-182 drummer last year and announced her pregnancy in June, welcomed a baby boy.

The couple had documented Kardashian Barker's struggle to get pregnant on the Hulu television series "The Kardashians." The show followed her journey as she started IVF treatments. She later announced that she had stopped the process and would leave her family planning in God's hands.

For her pregnancy reveal, Kardashian Barker, a reality television star and founder of lifestyle and wellness company Poosh, re-created a scene from a Blink-182 video and held up a giant handwritten sign that read "Travis I’m pregnant."

The moment, captured on video and shared on her Instagram page, was a reenactment of Blink-182’s 1999 video for the hit song, “All The Small Things," in which a woman does the same thing.

A stunned Barker jumped down from the stage and hugged and kissed his wife.

Kardashian Barker shares three other children with her former partner, Scott Disick: Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to model Shanna Moakler: Landon, 20; and Alabama, 17.