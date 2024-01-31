Kristin Juszczyk lands NFL deal after making custom jacket for Taylor Swift

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Since making the custom puffer jacket that Taylor Swift wore to watch her Kansas City Chief boyfriend, designer Kristin Juszczyk has landed a licensing deal with the NFL, the league said.

Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and her designs went viral after Swift’s appearance on Jan. 13 at Travis Kelce’s game.

The day Swift wore the custom puffer jacket — which was emblazoned with Kelce’s name and jersey number on the back — she had reason to bundle up. It was -4 degrees at kickoff, making it the fourth coldest game in NFL history. Brittany Mahomes, who is married to the Chiefs quarterback, donned a nearly identical jacket created by Juszczyk that featured Patrick Mahomes’ name and No. 15.

Other celebrities have been spotted wearing Juszczyk coats this season, including Olympian Simone Biles, actor Taylor Lautner and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Kyle Juszczyk has been openly supportive of his wife’s fashion pursuits. He gave a subtle nod to his partner when walking out for the Jan. 20 game by pantomiming scissors — the same motion Kristin makes with literal scissors at the beginning of many of her videos on social media.

“She’s an absolute star!” Kyle Juszczyk tweeted after Swift wore the design. He’s also replied to many people on social media celebrating Swift’s jacket to credit his wife’s work.

The two have been married since 2019 and met while they were living in Baltimore. At the time, Kyle Juszczyk was playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Kristin Juszczyk was finishing college.

Super Bowl 58 will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.