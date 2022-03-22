Kylie Jenner revealed Monday that her baby boy, who was born last month, is no longer named Wolf.

The 24-year-old reality star made the announcement on her Instagram stories Monday.

“FYI our son's name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him," she wrote.

"Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner added.

She didn't reveal the new name of her son. She had previously shared on her Instagram that her child was named Wolf Webster.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star also shared a YouTube video dedicated to the birth of her son on Monday showing intimate footage of her pregnancy journey, starting with her positive pregnancy test and closing in the hospital delivery room with the baby's first cries.

Her son, born Feb. 2, is her second child with rapper Travis Scott, following their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4.