L.A. Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager and Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the team on Sunday.

Lasorda, 93, was admitted to a hospital in Orange County and is resting comfortably in intensive care, according to the statement.

"The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the statement said.

No other information was made immediately available.

Lasorda attended Game 6 of the World Series, in which the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the franchise's seventh world championship, according to USA Today.

Lasorda managed the team during World Series wins in 1981 and 1988. He was manager for 21 seasons.

He is the oldest living Hall of Famer, according to USA Today, and was inducted in 1997.