L.A. Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda hospitalized

"The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the statement from the team said.
Image: Tommy Lasorda
Tommy Lasorda on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 6, 2016 in Los Angeles.Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images file
By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager and Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, according to a statement from the team on Sunday.

Lasorda, 93, was admitted to a hospital in Orange County and is resting comfortably in intensive care, according to the statement.

No other information was made immediately available.

Lasorda attended Game 6 of the World Series, in which the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the franchise's seventh world championship, according to USA Today.

Lasorda managed the team during World Series wins in 1981 and 1988. He was manager for 21 seasons.

He is the oldest living Hall of Famer, according to USA Today, and was inducted in 1997.

Kalhan Rosenblatt

Kalhan Rosenblatt is a reporter covering youth and internet culture for NBC News, based in New York.