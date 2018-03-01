Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Model Rick Genest, who featured in Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" video and was also known as Zombie Boy due to his distinctive tattoos, has died. He was 32.

Genest holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest number of insects (176), and greatest number of bones (139) tattooed on one body. He also had the outline of a brain and skeleton inked on his head.

Genest was found dead in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, earlier this week, according to local media reports.

“We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it,” Lady Gaga wrote in a Twitter post paying tribute to Genest. “If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other."

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Genest also modeled for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler.

The model's management company posted on Facebook that workers had been “shocked and pained by this tragedy.”

“Zombie boy, Rico, was loved by all those who had the chance to meet him and know him,” Dulcedo Management added.

If you or someone you know wants to speak with a mental health professional, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.