LAPD broke up Chris Brown birthday bash that drew hundreds of partiers

Police broke up a massive birthday party early Thursday morning at the Los Angeles mansion of R&B star Chris Brown that drew hundreds of revelers, authorities said.

Between 300 and 500 cars were parked near Brown's Citrus Ridge Drive home in the hillside San Fernando Valley community of Tarzana when officers arrived at about 2 a.m. PDT, police said.

The crowd was dispersed without incident and there were no arrests, officials said.

The "Run It" singer turned 32 on Wednesday.

A rep for Brown could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Los Angeles County is now listed in the Yellow Tier of the state's Covid-19 restrictions, meaning that most indoor spaces must be limited to 50-percent capacity.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken the lives of at least 23,948 people in L.A. County, according to health department data on Wednesday.

L.A. City Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who represents Tarzana, urged his constituents on Thursday to be mindful of the pandemic's ongoing risks.

"As we’ve made so much progress against Covid-19, we still need to do everything possible to get vaccinated, be responsible and make sure that more people don’t get sick," Blumenfield said in statement.

"Even before the pandemic, massive house parties like this have been an issue throughout the city, severely disrupting our communities. But the reality is that we’re still in the midst of this pandemic and irresponsible events like this have the power to create more outbreaks and set back the incredible gains made.”