Lena Dunham celebrates 10-year anniversary of 'Girls' by thanking fans

Lena Dunham celebrated the 10-year anniversary of "Girls," the HBO show she created, wrote, and starred in, in an Instagram post on Monday.

"It was 10 years on Friday since Girls premiered," Dunham wrote on Instagram, describing the show as "maddening, imperfect but always striving-for-honesty show.”

Unlike her character on the show Hannah Horvath, or her younger self, Dunham wrote that she's no longer "super 'online.'"

"But I’ve seen some really sweet messages from you, sharing what the show has meant, and it’s been very emotional to say the least," she wrote.

The 35-year-old actor continued: "There’s no insta wrap-up that can describe the magic and mayhem of this journey, or room enough in a caption to celebrate the people I made the show with (though a big fat thank you to my @hbo family is the place to start.)"

She credited the show for making her a "working artist, which is all I ever wanted to be."

"So to those of you who have grown up here with me over the past decade, joking and fighting and meme-ing better than I ever could, I appreciate you," she wrote. "And to the many, many people who comprise the Girls microcosm: I hope I’ve shown you my love and gratitude along the way."

Dunham also penned an essay for Vogue magazine, she said in the post, dedicated to “the subject beneath the subject: female friendship.”