Liam Payne hospitalized for 'serious' kidney infection, postpones tour

British singer Liam Payne has revealed he was hospitalized with a “serious kidney infection” and will postpone his upcoming tour to focus on his health.

The 29-year-old pop star and former member of One Direction shared an Instagram video Friday saying: “Hey guys, this really is the last news I wanted to be telling you but, basically, I’ve been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection.”

He said he'd sadly have to postpone his upcoming South America tour, set to kick off Sept. 1 in Lima, Peru, with stops in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.

“We started rehearsals and I’ve just been advised that now’s really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this," he explained. "I have the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak."

Payne didn’t share further details on his hospitalization, but said in his caption the kidney infection was “serious” and “something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

"Please look out for ways to refund your tickets. Looking forward to seeing you guys soon. Hopefully we’ll put on a bigger and better show. Thank you, I’m sorry," he said, concluding his video message to his fans.

He noted his team is working to reschedule the tour, but for now will issue refunds.